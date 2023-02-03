The Fayette County man that conspired to distribute methamphetamine in Clay County has entered a guilty plea in federal court.
William T. Chenault, aka Dope Boy, 46, was indicted for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Chenault admitting to distributing meth to drug dealers in Clay, Leslie, Perry and Fayette counties from May 2019 to August 2021.
According to his plea, Chenault worked with others to obtain large quantities of controlled substances by traveling to Texas and Atlanta, Georgia to secure drugs.
During the time frame, he estimated he made 20 such trips and purchased at least 1 kilogram of meth per trip then redistribute it in smaller quantities to drug dealers in Clay and other counties.
On August 11th, 2021, law enforcement utilized a confidential informant to arrange a purchase from Chenault which led to his arrest.
Chenault will serve a minimum of 15 years, a $20,000,000 fine and 10 years of supervised release, according to his agreement.
