Dora Bowling Hacker, age 96, departed this life on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester, Kentucky. She was born Friday, March 28, 1924 to the union of Tester and Clara Bowling.
She leaves to mourn her passing four children: Mike and wife Faye Hacker, Sandra and husband Albert Lawson, Connie Lester, Deborah and husband Jimmy Dobson, daughter-in-law, Kathy Hacker, son-in-law, Danny “Boone” Sumner, sister-in-law, Virginia Bowling, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Leonard Hacker; her parents, Tester and Clara Bowling; and these siblings: Bob Bowling, Jack Bowling, Oscar Bowling, Georgia Lipps, Kathleen Herron, and Edith “Peanut” Phillips. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jerry Hacker; daughter, Rebecca Sumner; grandson, Michael Lane Hacker; and granddaughter, Jennifer Hacker Smith.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Manchester Memorial Gardens. Reverend Rusty Roberts, Reverend Dean Lawson, Reverend Scotty Sumner, and Reverend Tess Lipps will be presiding.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers: Dean Lawson, Jeremy Hacker, Jonathan Dobson, Nicholas Dobson, Tanner Dobson, and Tyler Sumner.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Landmark of Laurel Creek Rehabilitation Center, per Susan Bush, in honor of Dora Hacker. The address is 1033 KY 11, Manchester, KY.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
