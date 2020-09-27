Dora French, 90, of Dry Ridge, KY, passed away Wednesday, September 23rd, at her home.
Dora was born in Clay County, KY on January 11, 1930, a daughter of the late Ophia (Langdon) and James Sonny Bowling. She was a member for fifteen years of the Poplar Spring Baptist Church in Murray, KY.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill French.
Dora is survived by three daughters: Shirley Hacker Mitchell and husband Andy of Lexington, Doris Hacker Fetters and husband Joseph of Dry Ridge, and Charlotte Murphy of Manchester.
She is also survived by two sisters: Minnie Brown of Lawrenceburg, and Nancy Jackson of Blue Ash, OH, by her grandchildren: Scott Fetters, Greg Couch, and Tina Williams; and by 11 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Dora was preceded in death by her brother, Pearl Bowling, her grandsons, Jeff Fetters and Michael Adler, and by one great-grandchild.
The family request that due to COVID-19 precautions, that mask are to be worn and that all services be private.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
