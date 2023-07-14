Dora Jean Smith Holland, age 74 of Big Creek, KY was born in Clay County, KY on April 23, 1949 to the late James Smith and Laura Sizemore Smith and departed this life on July 6, 2023 in the Hazard ARH Hospital. She was of the Holiness Faith and enjoyed caring for her flowers, coffee on the porch, and time with family and friends, especially the grandchildren.
In addition to her parents: James and Laura Smith; 2 brothers: Noah Smith and Rufus Smith; 9 sisters: Mary Ann Wagers, Ethel Smith, Lois Reynolds, Edna Smith, Caroldine Wagers, Geneva Smith, Mae Ledford, Victoria Allen, and Viola Smith preceded her in death.
Dora is survived by her loving husband of over 52 years: Lonnie Holland of Big Creek; her adoring children: Chester Collett, Jr., and Charles Anthohy Collett and Shanna all of Manchester, Rosco Collett and Carla, Troy Collett and Ashley, Ashton Dewayne Couch, Isabelle Bowling and Darrell, Dora Ruth Holland, and Tosha Smallwood and George all of Big Creek, KY, and Chester James Collett and Brittney of Elk Creek, KY; a brother: Henry Smith and Zelma of Stinnett, KY; special grandson Trevor Jordon of Big Creek, KY; 26 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Dora Jean Holland will be conducted in the Flat Creek Church of the Brethren on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Ralph Brown and Rev. Demus Couch officiating. Burial will follow in the Holland Cemetery with Aiden Smallwood, Ashton Couch, Chester Collett, Anthony Collett, Brandon Collett, Michael Bowling, and Travis Bowling serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends will be received at the Flat Creek Church of the Brethren from 6:00 PM Sunday to the funeral hour at 2:00 PM on Monday.
To the loving family of Mrs. Dora Jean Holland, Larry, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
