Dora Stewart Davidson June 8, 1932 –March 31, 2021 She loved a lot in her time. Mrs. Dora Stewart Davidson, age 88 years, of 701 Crane Branch Road, Oneida, Clay County, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Perry County, Kentucky. She was born on Wednesday, June 8, 1932, in Oneida, Clay County, Kentucky to the union of Burchell Stewart and Sally Ann Spurlock Stewart. She was a Homemaker and devoted Christian of the Baptist Faith. Dora was raised in Cincinnati, Ohio until the age of 13 when she decided to move back home to Red Bird on the banks of the South Fork of the Kentucky River with her Ma and Pa, Florence Martin Spurlock and Bev Spurlock until she met and married Samuel Davidson at the tender age of 15 in 1949. Sammy moved Dora from Red Bird to Bullskin where they raised their three children, Rachel, Jesse L. and Deloise and lived happily while Rev. Samuel Davidson preached and sang the gospel until his untimely death in 1973 leaving Dora a young Widow at the age of 41. Dora never remarried and spent her life serving her Lord, spending time with her children and grandchildren, traveling and being a light to all who knew her. Dora leaves to mourn her passing her children: her son Jesse L. Davidson (Edith) and her daughter, Deloise Davidson Bentley (David R.) Also surviving are her 8 grandchildren: Dora Mae Hacker (Mike French); Jessica Glenna Arnett Jones (Rodney Arnett & Dennis Jones); Tina Lynn Durham (Donald); Samuel James Bellamy (Kasey); William Bellamy (Stephany); Crystal Boatwright (Michael); Amanda Ann Seitz (Justin) and Stephanie Renee Goins (Jack) and 19 Great Grandchildren: James L. Dylan Hacker (Natosha); Cheyenne Hensley (Jimmy Lee); Kyle Durham; Madison Bellamy; Hannah Bellamy; Angel, Brandon, Jordan, Christian, Cheyenne, Josh, Tiana, & Rylan Henry Bellamy; Alexis Boatwright & Cara Boatwright AND Taylor Joshua Goins, Jackson David Goins, Christian Gunnar Goins AND Evan David Seitz along with the following 5 Great Great Grandchildren: Emery Greyson Hacker, Aaliyah Taylor Smith, Rodney Lee Dylan Hensley, Kashton Ralph Wayne Hensley & Jimmy Ray Bently Hensley.
Dora was preceded in death by her loving husband of 26 years Rev. Samuel Davidson, her daughter Rachel Davidson Bellamy (William Henry) and her great grandson Tyler Austin Durham as well as the following brothers & sisters: Preston “Red” Stewart (Irene), Ben Stewart (Evelyn), Geoffrey Stewart (Marie & Lorraine), Bev Stewart (Grace), Maude Stewart Black (Raymond), Sarah Stewart Mercer (Richard “Dick”), and Roxie Mae Stewart.
Dora was a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a great grandmother, and even a great great grandmother! But most of all, she was a true woman of God! Her faith and love of God sustained her a many of a time and led her through many of a battle. Now, it leads her through those pearly gates to meet up with all her loved ones gone before her, her mother, father, her husband Sammy, her daughter Rachel, her great grandson Tyler, and various other loved ones. Will you be ready to see Granny Dora? Think about that. I know I will. How Sweet are the thoughts That fill my heart today, dear mother of mine! Memories that stand in the mist of the years, fadeless, enduring forever! Amen
Funeral Services for Mrs. Dora Stewart Davidson will be conducted on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Robert Rice will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Jesse L. Davidson Family Cemetery on Circle L Farm in the Crane Branch Community of Bullskin.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 10:30 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
