Dora Sumner, age 96, of London, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
She leaves behind seven children, Christine Bryant & husband Dean of Fairfield, OH, Erma Swafford & husband Fred of London, Ky, David Sumner & wife Libby of London, KY, Joann Anderson of Raleigh, NC, Scottie Sumner & wife Patty of Manchester, KY, Danny Ray Sumner & wife Debra of Manchester, KY, Dianna Cameron & husband John of London, KY; twenty-one grandchildren, thirty-eight great grandchildren; three great, great grandchildren; plus, a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Sumner; her parents, Hartle and Flora Perry Bryant; three infant sons; two brothers; six sisters; one great grandchild; her daughter-in-law, Becky Sumner; and her son-in-law, Terry Anderson.
Dora was a homemaker and a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church, which she loved. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening and flowers. She loved her little dog, Bella. Dora was selfless, always putting everyone else before herself. Anyone and everyone was welcome to sit at her table and eat. If you would like to honor Dora, maybe you could do something selfless for someone in the next few days. She would love nothing more.
Funeral services for Dora Sumner will be held on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Jamie Maxey and Dennis Gibbs officiating. Entombment will follow at A. R. Dyche Memorial Park in London, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 28, 2022 beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour also at the funeral home. The pallbearers will be Kevin Bryant, Greg Bryant, Jason Bryant, Jeff Swafford, Chad Anderson, Josh Anderson, Tyler Sumner, Evan Cameron, Russell Lunsford & Dustin Finley. Honorary pallbearers are Dean Bryant, Fred Swafford & John Cameron. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
