Doretta "Cricket" Perkins, 73, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, September 6th, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Cricket was born in Barbourville, KY on August 3, 1947, a daughter of the late Effie (Messer) and Burchell Swafford.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Perkins; and her son, Jerry Michael Bowling
She is also survived by two sisters: Nadine Mills of Ohio, and Margie Turtletaub of Barbourville; by three brothers: Al Mills and wife Katy of Corbin, James Marcum Mills of Ohio, and Billy Swafford and wife Mary of Ohio; and by these special children: Trevan Hoskins and Brevan Perkins.
In addition to her parents, Cricket was preceded in death by her brothers, Dan Swafford and Glen Swafford.
In lieu of flowers, donations for funeral expenses can be made to Britton Funeral Home.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 10th at the Perkins Cemetery in Manchester, KY.
