Doris Clark was born on November 25, 1929 to the late Viola and Lawrence Pennington in Manchester, Kentucky. She was one of 10 children born to this union. Preceding her in death were four brothers: Harold, Charles, Jimmy and Stanley Pennington.
She proclaimed her faith in God at an early age and was a member of Lyttleton Baptist Church of Manchester, Kentucky. She served as a loyal and faithful until her health failed her.
Doris was united in holy matrimony to Garnet Clark, her husband of 44 years, who preceded her in death. To this union six children were born, two daughters and four sons. One daughter, Patty Harrison, preceded her in death.
Doris enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, and fitness walking. She was a volunteer for CVADD, where she made monthly visits to Laurel Creek Nursing, Rehab Center, along with her long-time friend and walking partner, Faye Hensley.
Doris Clark, age 90, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, May 1, 2020 surrounded by her children. She leaves to cherish her memories four sons: John (Rita), Charles (Kim), Bill (Karen), and Kenneth (Friend, Tammy); one daughter, Janet Carson (Mark); 10 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren; two sisters Ethel Martin and Marjorie Daise (Larry); and three brothers, Carl, Arthur and Harrison (Glenna) Pennington; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In compliance with the health and public safety directives, the funeral services, visitation and burial for Doris Clark will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
