Doris Gross, age 86 departed this life on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. She was born on Wednesday, May 22, 1935 in Manchester to Matt and Martha Owens Dezarn. She retired from food service for the Clay County Board of Education and attended the Morgan Branch Baptist Church and Church of God Worship Center.
She leaves to mourn her passing her grandson: Blake Henson, her great grandson: Elijah Henson, her brother: Clarence Dezarn and her sister: Charlotte Stewart.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Elijah Gross, her parents: Matt and Martha Dezarn, her daughter: Kimberly Gross and her siblings: Stacy Reed, Dan Dezarn, Nannie Crawford, Johnny Dezarn, Charles Dezarn, Jack Dezarn, Paul Dezarn, Esther Roberts and Gloria Jean Lowe.
Funeral Services for Doris Gross will be conducted on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Scotty Jewell and Rev. Joey Burns will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Brown Mission Cemetery in the Laurel Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones after 12:30 PM on Monday at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
