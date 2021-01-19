Doris Jean Lipps, 78, of Goose Rock, KY, passed away Sunday, January 17th, at the Landmark of Laurel Creek Nursing Home.
Doris was born in Goose Rock, KY on September 26, 1942, a daughter of the late Robert and Axie (Smith) Davidson.
She is preceded in death by her husband, T. J. Lipps.
Doris is survived by her two daughters: Rosetta Jones and husband Donald "Cush", and Paulette Collins and husband Charles, all of Goose Rock; and her son, Michael Lipps and wife Angela Sue of London.
Doris is also survived by the following brother and sisters: Vesser Davidson, Ruby Roark, Lorene Tipton and husband Eddie, and Christine Wagers, all of Manchester.
Also, surviving are her grandchildren: Tanner Lipps, Dana Jones, Kelly Asher and husband Thomas, and Braiden Jones; and great-grandchildren: Austin Jones, Ayden Jones, Colton Asher, Tate Asher, and Wesson Asher
In addition to her husband and parents, Doris was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Verilon Davidson, Robert Jr. Davidson, Jewell Gray, Clara B. Pennington, Vernice Asher; and by her nephew David Pennington.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 20th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with Tess Lipps officiating. Burial will follow in the Lipps Cemetery on Goose Rock.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 20th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
The family requests that all visitors wear a mask and comply with the social distancing recommendations.
