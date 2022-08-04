Doris Patrick, 77, of Manchester, Kentucky, formerly of Albion, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at UK Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
She was born on March 18, 1945, in Carrie, Kentucky to George and Nancy (Cornett) Smith.
She worked at Dana Corporation as a forklift operator. While at Dana, she was a member of the International Association of Machinists Local 2034 and served as a union steward.
She retired after nearly 40 years of dedicated service. She loved listening to Elvis sing gospel music and watching UK Basketball.
On April 21, 1962, in Clintwood, Virginia, she married Charlie Patrick. He survives in Manchester, Kentucky.
Also surviving is daughter, Charlene (Ron) Berta; brothers, Ray Slone and Roy Slone; sister, Alberta Steffie; grandchildren, Brittany Bell, Brooke Roberts, Tyler Patrick, and Lindsey Patrick; and great grandchildren, Blaze Patrick, Kenzie Patrick, Zoey Patrick, Rowan Geist, and Draven Bock. She was preceded in death by son, Duane Patrick; brother, Michael Smith; and sisters Barb Jefferson, Florence Smith, and Sue Ryan
A gathering of family and friends will be held beginning at noon on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with a graveside service to immediately follow at 2 p.m. at Thorn Cemetery in Ormas.
Contributions in her memory may be directed to American Cancer Society.
