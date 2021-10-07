Dorothy Baker Robertson Cooper, age 93, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 3, 2021 when she passed away peacefully in her sleep. Services will be held at Searcy & Strong Funeral Home in Booneville, Kentucky on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bill Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Mistletoe, Kentucky. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home in Frankfort, Kentucky, and at Searcy and Strong in Booneville, Kentucky on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. service time.
Mrs. Cooper was born in Newfound, Clay County, Kentucky on August 27, 1928 to the late Chester Baker and Catherine Wilson Baker. She was united in marriage to the father of her children, Benjamin Logan Robertson then later to George Elmer Cooper. She was an avid gardener and bird watcher. Mrs. Cooper enjoyed quilting and sewing. She was known for her cooking and preserving vegetables. Dorothy cherished the time that she spent with her loving family and neighbors. She will be remembered as a devote Christian and loved serving her lord. She was a member of Swallowfield Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Gilbert Robertson (Debbie) and Tony Robertson (Jamie); daughters, Frankie Raisor and Catherine Duke (David); sister, Helen Allen; grandchildren, Gwynne Kay Robertson, Bonnie Lou Feeback, Denver Lee Couch, Daryl Wayne Couch, Jamie R. Jennings, Logan Glen Duke; great – grandchildren, Justin Wilson, Jessica Wilson West, Chelsea Feeback, Hope Feeback, Chloe Couch, Remy Couch, Daryl Wayne Couch Jr., Tyler Couch, Keegan Wilburn, Kaylee Garrett; great – great grandchildren, Naomi West, Nellie West, Mia Feeback, Jax Devers, Charleigh Stewart, Neveah Couch, Nova Couch, Blair Vance, Corrinne Vance; step grandchildren, Charles Aaron Raisor, Kevin Bradley Raisor, Rachel Marcum, Amanda Jones, Brandy Newton, Kristin Conrad, Marty Conrad, Taylor Webster; step great – grandchildren, Alyssa Marcum, Angelica Marcum, Alana Marcum, Bradley Raisor, Felix Jennings, Gavin Austin, Neveah Austin, Mason Conrad, Micah Goematt, Jazmyn Caldwell, Milan Conrad, Harlan Webster, Christian Newton, Keegan Newton, Hannah Newton, and Julie Carrier; two other step great – great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Benjamin Logan Robertson and George Elmer Cooper; son, Dorsey Robertson; Daughters, Joan Robertson, Dina Lou Satterly; brothers, Hugh Baker, Walter Baker, William Baker, Luster Baker, Frankie Baker, Al Baker, John Baker, Tom Baker, Arnold Baker; sister, Oda Gilbert; son in law, Charles Bradley Raisor; and her special friend Luster Allen
Serving as Pallbearers will be Jerry Baker, Howard Baker, Doug Baker, Logan Glen Duke, Denver Lee Couch, and Daryl Wayne Couch.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Swallowfield Baptist Church, American Diabetes Association, or the American Heart Association.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mrs. Cooper was born in Newfound, Clay County, Kentucky on August 27, 1928 to the late Chester Baker and Catherine Wilson Baker. She was united in marriage to the father of her children, Benjamin Logan Robertson then later to George Elmer Cooper. She was an avid gardener and bird watcher. Mrs. Cooper enjoyed quilting and sewing. She was known for her cooking and preserving vegetables. Dorothy cherished the time that she spent with her loving family and neighbors. She will be remembered as a devote Christian and loved serving her lord. She was a member of Swallowfield Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Gilbert Robertson (Debbie) and Tony Robertson (Jamie); daughters, Frankie Raisor and Catherine Duke (David); sister, Helen Allen; grandchildren, Gwynne Kay Robertson, Bonnie Lou Feeback, Denver Lee Couch, Daryl Wayne Couch, Jamie R. Jennings, Logan Glen Duke; great – grandchildren, Justin Wilson, Jessica Wilson West, Chelsea Feeback, Hope Feeback, Chloe Couch, Remy Couch, Daryl Wayne Couch Jr., Tyler Couch, Keegan Wilburn, Kaylee Garrett; great – great grandchildren, Naomi West, Nellie West, Mia Feeback, Jax Devers, Charleigh Stewart, Neveah Couch, Nova Couch, Blair Vance, Corrinne Vance; step grandchildren, Charles Aaron Raisor, Kevin Bradley Raisor, Rachel Marcum, Amanda Jones, Brandy Newton, Kristin Conrad, Marty Conrad, Taylor Webster; step great – grandchildren, Alyssa Marcum, Angelica Marcum, Alana Marcum, Bradley Raisor, Felix Jennings, Gavin Austin, Neveah Austin, Mason Conrad, Micah Goematt, Jazmyn Caldwell, Milan Conrad, Harlan Webster, Christian Newton, Keegan Newton, Hannah Newton, and Julie Carrier; two other step great – great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Benjamin Logan Robertson and George Elmer Cooper; son, Dorsey Robertson; Daughters, Joan Robertson, Dina Lou Satterly; brothers, Hugh Baker, Walter Baker, William Baker, Luster Baker, Frankie Baker, Al Baker, John Baker, Tom Baker, Arnold Baker; sister, Oda Gilbert; son in law, Charles Bradley Raisor; and her special friend Luster Allen
Serving as Pallbearers will be Jerry Baker, Howard Baker, Doug Baker, Logan Glen Duke, Denver Lee Couch, and Daryl Wayne Couch.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Swallowfield Baptist Church, American Diabetes Association, or the American Heart Association.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.