Mrs. Dorothy C. Davidson, age 95 went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. She was born on Sunday, October 25, 1925 in Manchester to the union of John and Marie Sites Campbell. She was a homemaker and a member of the Island Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her brother: Eugene Campbell and his wife Norma as well as other family members, church family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents: John and Marie Campbell, her husband: Clyde Davidson, her sister: Elizabeth Lyttle and her brothers: Robert H. Campbell and William Campbell.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Dorothy C. Davidson will be conducted on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. William Hugh Hudson will be presiding. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Clyde in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday after 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
