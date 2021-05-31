Mrs. Dorothy “Dot” Hooker, age 86 went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. She was born on Saturday, December 8, 1934 in Manchester to the union of Matt and Lydia Ward Woods. She was a former restaurant owner of Dot’s Place on Sexton Creek and a member of the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her sons: Michael Hooker and his wife Debbie, David Hooker and his wife Lisa, her grandchildren: Michael Shaun Hooker, Natasha Hooker, Jarrod Hooker, Rebecca Hooker, Makayla Hook and Hallie Hooker, her great grandchildren: Cameron Saylor, Teagan Hooker, Tristan Hooker, Miriam Saylor, Briley Hooker and Everleigh Hooker as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Matt and Lydia Woods, her husband: Stafford Hooker and her siblings: Delbert Woods, Laura Adams, Martha Reid, Chester Woods, Colonel Woods, Armon Woods and Herman Woods.
Funeral Services for Dorothy “Dot” Hooker will be conducted on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Billy Darrell Griffin, Doug Adams and Anthony Combs will be presiding. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Stafford in the Woods Cemetery in the Sacker Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
