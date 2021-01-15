Dorothy Gibson, age 78 went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at her home. She was born on Friday, January 1, 1943 in Manchester, Kentucky to Luther and Annie Hooker Gibson.
She leaves to mourn her passing her brothers and sisters: Thelma Smith, Elsie Brumley, Helen Goodman, Juanita Napier, Judy Gregory, Blaine Gibson, Wanda Johnson, Johnny Gibson, Wendell Gibson and Brenda Gibson as well as several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Luther and Annie Gibson and her brothers: Wayne Gibson, Burbon Gibson and Grant Gibson.
Funeral Services for Dorothy Gibson will be conducted on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Owen Smith will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Hooker Cemetery in the Blue Hole Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday after 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
