Dorothy Keith, age 90, passed away Friday May 22nd at the Laurel Heights Nursing Home in London.
Dorothy is survived by one son Eddie Hollen and wife Imajean of London and one sister Cleda Ann Hoskins of Lexington.
She is also survived by 3 grandchildren Kimberly Campbell, Tracy Ledford, and Timothy Hollen, as well as 7 great grandchildren Tara, Hanna, Auston, Dillon, Jase, Justin, and Jayden.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Porter Keith, one son Don Keith, her parents, and one sister Betty Gibson.
The funeral service for Dorothy will be held 1 PM Sunday May 24th, 2020 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Eddie Hollen and Glenn Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 12 Noon Sunday at the Britton Funeral Home.
