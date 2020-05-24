Dorothy Keith

Dorothy Keith, age 90, passed away Friday May 22nd at the Laurel Heights Nursing Home in London. 

Dorothy is survived by one son Eddie Hollen and wife Imajean of London and one sister Cleda Ann Hoskins of Lexington. 

She is also survived by 3 grandchildren Kimberly Campbell, Tracy Ledford, and Timothy Hollen, as well as 7 great grandchildren Tara, Hanna, Auston, Dillon, Jase, Justin, and Jayden. 

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Porter Keith, one son Don Keith, her parents, and one sister Betty Gibson. 

The funeral service for Dorothy will be held 1 PM Sunday May 24th, 2020 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Eddie Hollen and Glenn Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 12 Noon Sunday at the Britton Funeral Home.

Service information

May 24
Visitation
Sunday, May 24, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
May 24
Service
Sunday, May 24, 2020
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
May 24
Interment
Sunday, May 24, 2020
3:00PM
Manchester Memorial Gardens
400 Richmond Rd
Manchester, KY 40962
