Dorothy M Jackson, 88, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, July 5th, at her home.
Dorothy is survived by the following sons and daughters Earl Baker of Senoia, GA, Donnie Baker, Jimmy Jackson (Ernestine), Dorothy (Dottie) Hoskins, and Pam Mays (Ray) all of Manchester, KY. As well as one sister Frances Gregory of Manchester, KY.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Lonzo Jackson, by her parents Bill and Alice (Jones) Smith, by her sons and daughter Danny Baker, Joyce Ann Smith, and Mary Lou Smith, and the following brothers and sisters, Bradley Smith, Leon Smith, Forester Smith, Green Smith, Cecil Jones, Retha Thompson, and Daisy Jones. As well as 1 grandchild Scottie Baker and 1 daughter in law Margie Baker.
She is also survived by the following 13 grandchildren Whitney Mays (Brandon) Feltner, Emily Jill (Lee) Smith, Justin Hoskins, Dylan Hoskins (Alexis), Richard Baker, Rachel Singleton, Tabitha (Tommy) Sprayberry, Alexis Baker, Jeremy Vega, Jordan Spitzer, Kendra Jackson, Ryan Jackson (Danielle), and Andrew Jackson(Jessica). As well as 19 great-grandchildren.
Services were on Thursday, July 9th, at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Wayne Sizemore and Dale Downey officiating. Burial followed in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
