Dorothy Sizemore, age 80 departed this life on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at her home. She was born on Thursday, March 11, 1943 in Manchester to Tink and Aliene Jones Smith. She was a member of the Gregory Branch Holiness Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her sons: Terry Sizemore and wife Sue, Randy Sizemore and Phillip Sizemore and wife Shonna. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Mike Sizemore and wife Amanda, Jeremy Sizemore, Andrew Sizemore, Heather Sizemore, Keaton Sizemore, Carter Sizemore and Kyra Sizemore, her great grandchildren: Roman Sizemore, Olivia Sizemore, Talon Sizemore, Parker Sizemore and Wedge Sizemore and her brother: Bryan Smith.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Ray Sizemore, her parents: Tink and Aliene Smith and these brothers and sisters: Arthur Smith, Elmer Smith, Minnie Wagers and Brenda Henson.
Funeral Services for Dorothy Sizemore will be conducted on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jonathan Marcum, Rev. Wilburn Coffey and Rev. Andrew Fultz will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Smith-Stewart Cemetery in the Gregory Branch Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday evening from 6:30 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
