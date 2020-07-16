Doshie Smith, age 84, of Cedar Grove, Indiana died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Mercy West Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Born January 10, 1936 in Clay County, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Gilbert & Maude (Duff) Swafford. On June 29, 1954 she was united in marriage to Cloyd Smith and he survives.
She was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church in New Trenton. Doshie was retired, having worked at Sperry Rubber, and also the former Thies and Christina’s Restaurants. In her leisure time she enjoyed gardening and cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Besides Cloyd, her loving husband of 66 years, survivors include a son & daughter-in-law, Terry & Martha Smith of Cedar Grove, Indiana, a daughter & son-in-law, Beverly K. & Steve Howison of West Harrison, Indiana; a sister, Lola May of Indianapolis, Indiana; seven grandchildren as well as twelve great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Ted Smith who died November 16, 2012, two sisters, Evie Smith and Edna Smith, as well as two brothers, Ray Swafford and Marvin Swafford.
Pastor Chuck McMahan of Smyrna Baptist Church will officiate the Funeral Services on Thursday, July 16, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at Smyrna Baptist Church, 4047 U.S. Highway 52, New Trenton, Indiana. Burial will then follow in Springfield Cemetery in Bath, Indiana
Family & friends may visit from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Smyrna Baptist Church in New Trenton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The staff of Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home are honored to once again serve the Smith family. To sign the online guest book or send personal condolences please visit www.phillipsandmeyers.com .
