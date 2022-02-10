Douglas Baker, 59, of Oneida (Bullskin), Ky died February 2, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. Douglas was born February 03, 1962, in Owsley Co., Ky, a son of Jasper Baker and Shirley Caudill. He was a member of the Panco Community Church at Oneida. He was employed by Panco Wood Works. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying, Fishing, hunting, and digging roots. He also enjoyed chicken fights and collecting.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his adoptive parents, AP & Gladys Gibson and Richard & Ollia Gibson, and one adoptive brother, Billy Joe Gibson.
Survivors include, one brother, Roger Gibson of Oneida, KY, two sisters, Elizabeth and Hattie.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 05, 2022 at the Panco Community Church with Jerry Rice officiating.
Interment followed in the Gladys Gibson Cemetery at Oneida, (Bullskin), Ky
Arrangements are being handled carefully under the direction of Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home
