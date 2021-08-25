Douglas Davidson, 63, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, August 23rd, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.
Doug was born in Bullskin, KY on February 23, 1958, a son of Edith Martin Davidson and the late Earl Davidson.
He is survived by his wife, Elinor Marcum Davidson of Manchester; his mother, Edith Martin Davidson of Oneida; his son, James Davidson, and Zackary Davidson, both of Manchester.
Doug is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Glenn Davidson and wife Brenda of Johnson City, TN, Bruce Davidson and wife Margaret of Manchester, Brenda Jenkens and husband Ronald of Nancy, KY, Wanda Wheeley and husband Randy of Lafayette, TN, Virginia McKinney and husband Ronnie of Mt. Vernon, KY, Linda Morgan and husband Odus of Nancy, KY, Judy McClendon of Monticello, KY, and Deborah McKinney and husband Jerry of Lexington.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, August 27th at Britton Funeral Home, with Jerry Holland, Jerry McKinley Holland, and Glenn Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at the McKinley Bush Cemetery in Big Creek.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, August 26th at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.