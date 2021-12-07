Douglas Wayne Burns, age 51 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021. He was born on Thursday, September 24, 1970 in Beverly, Kentucky to Billy Ray and Janice Burns.
Doug Proudly severed in the United States Army as an airborne infantryman from 1988-1992, He was stationed in Panama as part of Operation Just Cause. When he returned home to the states he did a variety of jobs until he settled into his career as a Product Relocation Specialist.
He loved going on vacations, doing MMA, scuba diving, riding motorcycles and racing, and most importantly, spending time with his family and friends. He loved to joke and he never met a stranger. He was the definition of a family man and he will be missed by everyone who knew him.
He leaves behind his wife of 34 years Katina Brown Burns, his children, Heather Burns and fiance Patrick Roberts, Matthew Burns and significant other Misty Jones, Tim Smith and wife Bridgett and Nick Smith as well as his mother Janice Burns.
He also leaves to mourn his passing his grandchildren, Damon Roberts, Lincoln Roberts, Camden Roberts, Luke Burns, Taylor Burns, Bentley Burns, Brooklyn Mathis and Matthew Mathis, His sister Robyn Alsip and husband Eric, and these men he considered brothers, James Roberts, Jim Bowling, Harold Jewell and Michael Grubb. He is also survived by his nieces, Kayla Hibbard and Faith Alsip, His nephew Maddox Alsip and a host of other family members and friends.
He is preceeded in death by his father Billy Ray Burns and Grandparents Daugh & Lina Curry and Mary Brumley & Woodrow Burns.
A memorial service for Douglas Wayne Burns will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday - December 11, 2021 at the Manchester Fire Department with Eric Alsip presiding. the family of Douglas Wayne Burns will receive friends on Saturday - December 11, 2021 after 1:00 P.M. at the Manchester Fire Department. Military Honors will be provided by the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 868 Manchester, Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.