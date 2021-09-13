Douglas Wayne Reid, Age 58 of Manchester, KY passed away, Friday, September 10th at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester, KY. Doug was born in Manchester, KY on December 31st, 1962, the son of the late Shirley Don and Ruby Reid. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Deborah Marcum Reid, and two sons: Chris (Possum) Reid and Helena of Manchester and Nicholas Reid of Manchester. Doug is also survived by his mother, Ruby Reid of Manchester, and the following brothers and sister: Ray Reid and wife Janet of Crab Orchard, KY, Rev. Tim Reid and wife Pat of Manchester, Beve Reid and wife Eileen of Manchester, and Lisa Mays and husband Russell of Manchester. Also, one brother by choice Doug James. Also, surviving are the following grandchildren: Andi Reid, Charli Reid, Thomas Reid, Hannah Young and husband Eric, Trever Morris, Makinley Cox, and Ryan Cox. Doug was preceded in death by his father, Shirley Don Reid; grandfather, Granville Reid; grandmother, Daisy Reid; and Grandmother, Dosha Wagers. Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, September 14th at the Morgan Branch Pentecostal Church in Manchester, KY, with Tim Reid and Todd Hicks officiating. Burial will follow at the Reid Cemetery in Manchester, KY. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Tuesday, September 14th at the Morgan Branch Pentecostal Church.
