Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 19, 2019 at approximately 9:30 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Anthony Doan, 35 of Mud Lick Road. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop on White Street for vehicle infractions. Upon running the driver’s information with Clay County Dispatch it was confirmed the subject was operating the motor vehicle on DUI Suspended License. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Anthony Doan, 35 was charged with:
• Operating Motor Vehicle on Suspended or Revoked License
• Rear License Not Illuminated
• No Registration Plate
• No registration Receipt
