I’ll admit, I’m not the best at slowing down. I’m pretty much wide open at all times. Even when I get a minute to sit, I then get up just as quickly, because I think of something that needs done. Winter has left and Spring is here to greet us. It’s time to get busy! But not too busy.
The days will be longer, and that means late evening porch sitting for us. We will spend our evenings and weekends in our yards and beautifying our homes. That can keep us busy! I spent this past Thursday evening at the CCHS coffee house.
As I sat watching the kids perform, I realized I hadn’t done anything out of the ordinary in quite a while. It was nice to break the monotony. Work, supper, dishes, laundry, kids, repeat. We can absolutely get so busy that we forget to pause and enjoy ourselves. Watching those kids was so enjoyable. I thought to myself, we should do this more. Laugh, have fun, spend time doing things that we enjoy.
Kids absolutely do that. They are always making plans to do the things they enjoy. We are never too old to enjoy our lives. But we can get too busy to enjoy them if we aren’t careful. Have you ever just sat by the water and listened to it? Or took a walk and heard just the sound of your feet on the gravel, dirt or pavement.
I like to go to quiet spots like Y-Hollow and the park for lunch. I watch the birds, squirrels and nature just do its thing. If you’re running wide open, slow down. Read a book, watch the animals, people watch, do something that you enjoy doing.
Maybe you’ve not enjoyed yourself in quite a while. Today is a great day to start. “If you’re always racing to the next moment, what happens to the one you’re in?
“Slow down and enjoy the moment you’re in and live your life to the fullest.” -Nanette Matthews
