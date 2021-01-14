Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 13, 2021 at approximately 2:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Cody Blackwell along with Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones, Deputy Paul Michael Whitehead and PAO Trent Baker arrested Misty Downey, 39 of Richmond. The arrest occurred in the top parking lot of the Clay County Administration building when Deputies were made aware that the above-mentioned subject had apparently got in the back seat of a vehicle at a business off of South Highway 421 when the owner of the vehicle found the female subject asleep in his vehicle. He drove her to the Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, Deputy Blackwell located suspected methamphetamine in the subject’s belongings and was determined she was manifestly under the influence of intoxicants.
Misty Downey, 39 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree
