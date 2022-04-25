This morning when I looked outside, not only did I see the the sunshine, but on a line, I saw two purple martins.
What are they, you may ask? Birds, of course! Last year, we decided to try and call them in with a tape playing their song. We put up a condo birdhouse inviting them in. Before long, we had purple martins! They are a swallow, but they aren’t truly purple. They eat insects, such as beetles, moths, dragonfly’s, horseflies, wasps and mosquitoes. They prefer to nest close to human habitats in gourds or condos.
From late March to around April 15 they will start to appear. Martins lay their eggs, feed and in mid August begin the journey back to South America. They are such a pretty bird to watch and they have the most beautiful song.
The sun is coming out and the sounds and smells of spring are fresh and new. I love to open my windows and listen to the sound of the creek, gentle breeze and the birds. Outside, we can go to the creeks and look for crawdads, skip rocks and take a creek walk.
Kids will be asking if they can wear shorts to school now, and it’s getting just about right for that. Perhaps you’re like me and love a spring pie. Or any pie, really. Rhubarb is in season and it makes a delicious pie. You can also add strawberry with it for a little more flavor. I remember my granny making rhubarb dumplings when I was growing up.
This coming Saturday our little town of Oneida will be hosting “The Gathering”. It’s going to be a fun event for everyone that wants to attend! Something for everyone from what I hear. We travel here and there and everywhere and learn about other places and towns. This will be a good time to learn about our own!
From the words of John Cougar Mellencamp, “Well, I was born in a small town And I live in a small town Probably die in a small town Oh, those small communities.”
“The earth has music for those who listen.” -Shakesphere
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.