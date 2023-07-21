Clay County Historical Society President Michael J. White has announced that the Downtown Manchester Historic District is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places, administered by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the National Park Service.
The district includes 40 contributing commercial, government, and residential structures whose owners are now eligible to apply for state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits to offset the cost of preservation and adaptive reuse. The nomination was sponsored by the Clay County Historical Society and authored by Jenny Andrews, Architectural Historian, with Cultural Resource Analysts, Inc., of Lexington, Kentucky, one of the country’s leading cultural resource consulting firms.
“This is exciting news for Manchester and the downtown area,” said Senate President Robert Stivers. “National Register listing helps communities to preserve their authentic history and unique local character. I applaud the Clay County Historical Society and their efforts to make this downtown historic district a reality. The designation will play an important role in our downtown revitalization efforts by encouraging investment, creating jobs, and building local pride.”
The National Register nomination was evaluated within the context of community planning and development as a significant example of a county seat in eastern Kentucky whose history and atypical form shed light on the process of county seat town development in the region. The period of significance begins with Manchester’s reincorporation in 1930, which prompted a revitalization of the town, and ends in 1972 as the coal industry declined.
The contributing resources of the historic district date from the late-nineteenth century to the mid-twentieth century and include commercial, government, civic, office, medical, religious, and residential buildings, as well as a swinging footbridge and a network of stone retaining walls. The area includes approximately 7.83 acres, with 38 buildings and 2 structures.
Most resources in the Manchester Historic District are located along Main Street and include portions of Bridge and White Streets. One distinctive feature of the historic district is the use of sandstone for the walls and foundations of several buildings, and for a network of retaining walls. Some of the retaining walls arose from the Works Progress Administration (WPA) and Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) projects conducted in the 1930s and 1940s.
The National Register is the federal government’s official list of historic and archaeological resources deemed worthy of preservation, and listing is honorary as it confers no restrictions on property owners. Among states, Kentucky has the fifth highest number of listings.
The Manchester Historic District listing was first approved by the Kentucky Historic Preservation Review Board during a meeting in February. The review board evaluates and recommends National Register submissions from the commonwealth.
For more information, contact Mike White, President of the Clay County Historical Society at 606/598-5507.
