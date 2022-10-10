For three years Senate President Robert Stivers has planned to fix this biggest problem downtown Manchester has-Bridge Street.
A location filled with drugs and no businesses became a plague on residents and business owners in downtown Manchester.
Monday morning the senator literally rolled up his sleeves, took control of an excavator and struck the first blow of the demolition to the building known as Bridge Street Apartments.
Stivers created a new group, 1 Clay County, to work with other entities in Clay County such as the Manchester Tourism Commission, Volunteers of America, and the Clay County Historical Society to bring a change and revitalize downtown.
The senator worked through the state legislature to secure funding for the development and revitalization of both Bridge Street and River Street.
“It’s been a long road,” the senator said. “The goal is to grow our community, bring in visitors, and create jobs for the future of our city and county.”
The senator has secured millions of dollars to bring the project to fruition.
During a community meeting Monday afternoon at Eastern Kentucky University’s Manchester campus, those in attendance were updated on the status of the project. The project is being overseen by co-project coordinators David Watson and Brian Jackson.
“To date, demolition of all residences along River Street is complete,” Jackson said. “We are working on Bridge Street Apartment building and the small residences along Bridge Street to be demolished by the end of the week.”
The theme of the project is “Our Future is Now” explained Watson.
Watson said the Advent building on Courthouse Hill is ready to be bid and announced the new restaurant Sauced would also be located at the site.
Once demolition is completed along River Street, work will begin to clean-up Little Goose Creek River.
“We would love to plan clean-up days and we need volunteers,” Watson said. More information on a date will be made available soon for the clean-up.
Trees and debris will also be removed from the riverbank and a kayak launch is being planned.
Jennifer Hancock, President, and CEO of Volunteers of America told the crowd VOA would represent 1 Clay County as the fiscal agent on the disbursement of funds for the project.
Stivers said the project is a collaborative effort by many organizations, individuals, and groups.
“We have many moving parts within this project that is making it come to life,” he said. “It’s an exciting time for our city and county.”
