Dr. Allen F. Harrod, age 83, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Edsel West officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
Dr. Harrod was born in Shelbyville, Kentucky, on September 6, 1939, to the late John Thomas Harrod and Irene Greenwell Harrod. Allen received his doctorate in theology from Luther Rice Seminary and was pastor of several churches for over 60 years. In addition, he was an author of four books. He was a world traveler and missionary, and enjoyed restoring his 1939 Chevy Coup.
He is survived by his children, Carol Bolin (Ken), Cheryl Harrod (Eddie), Elizabeth Schulte (Mark), Teresa Miller (Brian) and Yunior Hernandez, whom he loved like a son. He was also blessed with nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce N. Harrod; and by his three siblings.
Serving as pallbearers will be Eddie Creech, Mark Schulte, Ken Bolin, Dan Wilson, Kenneth A. Bolin, Andy Bolin, Noah McDonald and Jet Miller.
Flowers are welcome or expressions of sympathy may be made to the Cuba Mission Fund c/o Manchester Baptist Church, 310 Main St., Manchester, KY 40962.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.