AdventHealth Manchester’s own Dr. Anita Cornett, Chief Medical Officer was awarded 2021 AdventHealth Christian Service Award.
Anita Cornett, MD, loves her longtime career as an internist and addiction specialist in southeastern Kentucky because she gets to care for the total well-being of her patients. She sees adult patients to those late in life at her successful outpatient clinic and as chief medical officer and chief hospitalist at AdventHealth in Manchester.
Dr. Cornett is passionate about caring for each patient's physical, mental and spiritual health. It's her goal for you to leave her practice feeling known, cared for and that you matter regardless of your life circumstances.
Dr. Cornett graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine in her home state and completed her residency in internal medicine at William Beaumont Hospital in Michigan. She held fellowships at the CTI Physician Leadership Institute, American College of Physicians and the American Society of Addiction Medicine. Dr. Cornett has consistently received professional recognition and held numerous leadership positions during her over 30-year career.
She leads an active life outside of her profession with a wide variety of personal interests. She enjoys reading, gardening, playing the piano, traveling and spending time with family. She has been married to her husband, Brad, for more than 30 years. They have two children and two grandchildren.
