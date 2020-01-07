Manchester, KY December 20, 2019 – AdventHealth Manchester welcomes General Surgeon, Greg Wilkens, MD to its team!
Dr. Wilkens received his medical degree from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine and completed his residency in General Surgery at Christian Care Network in Delaware. Dr. Wilkens will be joining AdventHealth Manchester from Jellico, TN, where he has provided exceptional, Christ-centered care to rural communities for over 15 years. Dr. Wilkens will begin seeing patients in January and will offer a large range of procedures, including ENT and general procedures. His area of expertise is General Surgery, Endoscopy, Laparoscopic Surgery, Thyroid and Parathyroid surgery, and Facial Cosmetics Cancer resection.
Dr. Wilkens said, “I want to continue to provide exceptional care in a Christ-centered manner to rural communities like the one I grew up in. I treat my patients like family and adopt my co-workers as family.”
AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Manchester will be located at 515 Memorial Drive, Suite 1, Manchester, KY 40962. For more information visit our website at www.adventhealthmanchester.com.
