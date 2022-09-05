(MANCHESTER, Ky.) — Picking up where he left off last season, senior quarterback Will Levis spearheaded UK’s offensive attack, throwing for a “quiet” 303-yards as No. 20 Kentucky claimed a 37-13 victory over Mid-American Conference foe Miami (Ohio) in the season opener at Kroger Field on Saturday. A summer participant at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy, Levis completed 21-of-32 attempts, including 3 TD passes to lead the ‘Cats.
You’ll never hear any coach apologize for a win, but Stoops’ Wildcats struggled to assert their dominance. Spread thin, Kentucky’s inexperienced secondary allowed a couple of third down conversions on blown coverage. Even though Kentucky’s vaunted “Big Blue Wall” returned two heavy hitters in 6’3”, 304 lb. All-SEC offensive guard Kenneth Horsey and 6’4”, 298 lb. Outland Trophy Watch OG Eli Cox, the offensive line faltered at times, allowing four quarterback sacks.
“It’s good to get the victory,” Stoops responded. “You know, it’s easy even for myself, the coaches, our team to be aggravated by things at times, but you have to be appreciative of getting the win.” Stoops acknowledged some of his concerns. “In the protection, we’ve got to get cleaned up,” Stoops noted. “And, you know, just different movements, different twists, communicating, screening, passing some things off and cleaning up some protection will help us greatly.”
Coach Mark Stoops and his staff are well aware of the exposed weaknesses. UK’s secondary simply needs more reps on the field to gain recognition and feel. It’s also understandable why the offensive line stumbled with the losses of C Luke Fortner and LT Darian Kinnard to the NFL, but if Stoops and company have any intentions of draining The Swamp in Gainesville again, they’ll have to correct the issues in a hurry or the Gators will definitely exploit them.
Let’s go ahead and address the elephant in the room. It’s obvious the ‘Cats floundered trying to get anything going on the ground without punishing junior running back Chris Rodriguez, Jr. in the backfield. Couple Rodriguez’s absence with a less than stellar performance by the offensive line, and Kentucky’s smashmouth brand of football fizzled. RB Kavosiey Smoke rushed seven times, gaining a pedestrian 32-yards. For the game, the ‘Cats totaled 50 rushing yards.
New faces made a huge splash for the Wildcats. Virginia Tech transfer Tayvion Robinson hauled in six receptions for a career-high 136 yards, the most yards for any Wildcat in their first game. Lightning-fast freshman WR Barion Brown displayed his playmaking ability, and even though it nearly ended in disaster, ignited the crowd with a 100-yard kickoff return coming out of the half. Making the most of his lone catch, senior tight end Brenden Bates caught a six-yard TD, the second of his career.
Special teams proved to be the biggest difference in the game. Barion Brown’s kickoff return for a TD, a blocked punt, and a number of long punt returns swung momentum in favor of the ‘Cats. “Yeah, it was a really solid effort in the special teams,” Stoops admitted. “Really, a big piece of the game.” Forced to rely on a pass-heavy approach without Rodriguez, Stoops confessed that he made a conscious effort to throw the football more.
For the first time in school history, the ‘Cats are ranked in both national preseason polls. Mark Stoops earned his 60th career victory, tying legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant for the most in school history. Don’t expect Stoops to pass Bryant on Saturday in Gainesville though. Florida, coming off an upset win over seventh-ranked Utah, won’t make the same defensive mistakes as a team from the MAC. Look for the Gators to make the most of Rodriguez’s absence and take full advantage of UK’s porous secondary with a 34-20 win at home.
