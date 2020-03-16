Clay Circuit Clerks Office would like to report that KSP has officially suspended testing for a minimum of 3 weeks. All Driver Testing (Written test and Road test) is cancelled until April 6, 2020. They will inform the public with any updates as they receive them. They apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Enterprise announces free access to website
- Knox man found with drugs
- Henson dies from burns in trailer fire
- Clay schools close March 16 to 27th
- Clay District Court Announcement!
- Smith found with stolen mail
- Steve Sizemore, Jr. Obituary
- Melissa Whitehead Obituary
- 'They're Innocent'
- Clay jail suspends visitation, work crews as precaution
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.