Druella Woods born May 4, 1962 departed this life on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, Hazard, Ky. She was 58 years old. She was born in Hyden, KY., the daughter of Mae Hensley Woods and the late Delbert Woods. Druella had been a life-long resident of Leslie Co. By occupation Druella had worked for the Kentucky State Dept. of Transportation as a toll booth attendant, retiring from the Manchester District office. She was a member of the Wooton Presbyterian Church. Druella enjoyed crossword puzzles, crafting and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Druella was preceded in death by her beloved father, Delbert Woods, one beloved sister, Belinda Woods Turner, a special aunt, Sada Woods Brashear and treasured nephews, Jerome Caldwell, Jason Caldwell and Joshua Woods. Survivors include her beloved daughter; Amberlee Woods (Daniel), Hyden, KY., beloved mother, Mae Hensley Woods, Hyden, KY., twin brother, James L. "J.L." Woods and Christine, Cleves, Ohio, sisters, Missy Woods, Hyden, KY. and Katherine Rebecca Woods, Hyden, KY., treasured grandchildren, Waylon Parker Causey and Addison Isabella Causey, special nephew that she thought of as a son, Casey Caldwell, a special sister-in-law, Susan F. Stewart & like a brother, Conway Vance. Also a host of other relatives and friends survive.
Funeral was held Thursday, May 6th with ministers Kevin Napier and Merle Caudill. Burial followed at the Keen-Woods Cemetery, Hyden, KY.
PALLBEARERS: Daniel Causey, Jason Adams, Wesley Gilbert, Ethan Caldwell, JD Sandlin, Kevin Sandlin, Richard Harris and Jeremy Woods
HONORARY PALLBEARERS: Clellan Hensley, Conway Vance, Tommy Hopewell and Ricky Griffie
*The family ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Dwayne Walker Funeral Home for the funeral expenses.*
