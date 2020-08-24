Laurel County Sheriff John Root Along with Sheriff's detectives and deputies with assistance from the sheriff’s office K-9 narcotic detector dog arrested four individuals at a residence off Moren Town road approximately 1/2 mile north of London on Friday afternoon August 21, 2020 at approximately 3:57 PM. The arrests occurred following a drug investigation conducted by the Laurel County Sheriff's office after crystal methamphetamine, heroin, digital scales, baggies, spoons, and needles were found in possession of 4 occupants there. Those arrested were identified as:
- Kimberly Ann Croucher age 31 of Moren Town Rd., London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – heroin; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Gary Ray Wagers age 42 of Moren Town Rd., London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
- Diane Beverly age 62 of Boggs Rd., Lily charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
- Adam Lovitt age 30 of Woodford Cemetery Rd., Williamsburg charged with possession of a controlled substance – heroin; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
