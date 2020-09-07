Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Allen Turner along with Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson, Deputy Brent France, and Deputy Brad Mink arrested three individuals on Saturday afternoon September 5, 2020. The arrests occurred following a drug investigation conducted after one subject was found in a silver Saturn Ion on Hal Rogers Parkway in London in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine, and as the investigation continued and a search warrant for drugs was obtained for a residence off Ruby Jones Lane, 8 miles north of London another subject was found at that residence in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and a handgun. While deputies were on scene at that residence off Ruby Jones Lane approximately 8 miles north of London a male subject pulled into the driveway driving a gray colored Kia Optima and was determined to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence fourth offense. The arrested individuals were identified as:
- the driver of the silver Saturn Ion arrested on Hal Rogers Parkway in London – Kenneth Vaughn age 27 of Dogwood Springs, London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – offense – methamphetamine.
- The subject found at the residence off Ruby Jones Lane approximately 8 miles north of London – Carl Charboneau age 42 of Farley Rd., East Bernstadt charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
- The individual who drove Gray Kia Optima up the driveway on Ruby Jones Lane identified as: Bradley Gregory age 39 of Farley Rd., East Bernstadt charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – fourth offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to wear seatbelts; failure to produce insurance card; failure of nonowner operator to maintain required insurance – first offense; improper equipment.
All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photos of accused attached are courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of contraband seized attached to this report. Laurel County Sheriff John Root stated that drug investigations will be continuing in Laurel County.
