Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor along with Deputy Landry Collett and shift Sgt. John Inman arrested two individuals on Thursday night April 8, 2021 at approximately 11:16 PM. The arrest occurred off East Laurel Rd., approximately 3 miles east of London following a traffic stop conducted on a gray colored Chevrolet Silverado that was observed with a canceled registration plate. During the traffic stop deputies found suspected methamphetamine, heroin, Suboxone, and other pills, used syringes, and a glass smoking pipe with suspected meth residue. In addition, the two occupants were both found with outstanding warrants. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
- the driver: Kimberly A. Croucher age 32 of Golden Street, Rockhold, KY charged with operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; no registration plates. In addition this subject was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – third-degree – first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance – second-degree – first offense; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – heroin; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – methamphetamine; tampering with physical evidence; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia. Also this individual was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- The passenger in the vehicle: Charles Robert Mullins age 45 of East Laurel Rd., London charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – heroin; trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; trafficking in a controlled substance – third-degree – first offense; trafficking in a controlled substance – second-degree – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense. In addition, this subject was charged on a Pulaski Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging criminal possession of forged instrument – second-degree. A Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff’s Lieut. Chris Edwards charging theft by deception – cold checks under $500 after allegedly purchasing items from a hardware store on a closed account – value of theft $211.42. A Laurel District Court warrant of arrest obtained by London police officer Daniel Robinson charging criminal possession of a forged instrument – first-degree; theft by deception – cold checks under $10,000 after allegedly purchasing items from a local business using a closed bank account – value of the theft – $943.31. A Whitley District Court warrant of arrest charging two counts of theft by deception – cold checks under $10,000 after allegedly this individual used checks from a closed account to purchase items – value of the theft $1574.96 and a check or $861.17. A Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of theft by deception – cold checks under $10,000. A Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear for arraignment regarding charges of flagrant nonsupport.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photos of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of contraband seized provided by arresting deputies.
