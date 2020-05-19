JJ

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective James Sizemore along with Detective Bryon Lawson, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Chris Edwards, and Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested James C. Johnson age 21 of Lily on Monday afternoon May 18, 2020 at approximately 2:50 PM. The arrest occurred off Robinson Creek Road, approximately 7 miles South of London while the Sheriff's office was investigating a drug complaint there. Deputies found James Johnson in possession of a large amount of marijuana wax, a large quantity of marijuana vapor cartridges, a pistol, rifle, and shotgun and a large sum of US currency. This individual was charged with trafficking in marijuana more than 8 ounces but under 5 pounds – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of contraband seized attached to this report.

