Drusha Elizabeth Overbee Combs, 90, widow of Virgil Combs, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was born in Oneida, Kentucky on May 4, 1931 to the late Taylor Lee Overbee and Grace Caudill Lucus. She was a farmer and member of One-Way Apostolic Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra (Marshall) Cole, Versailles, Teresa Johnson, Beattyville, and Lucy Phillips, Beattyville; her grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Lathery, Amanda Madden, Ryan Phillips, Shawn Phillips, and Morgan Phillips; and her great grandchildren, Tony Lathery, Sabrina Lathery, Damon Mosser, and Pamela Grace Mosser.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Arnold Overbee.
Services are pending at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd.
