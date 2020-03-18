Manchester, Kentucky March 18, 2020— Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, AdventHealth Manchester has implemented visitor restrictions for their patients and families. AdventHealth Manchester is following the guidelines of Central for Disease Control (CDC).
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China.
AdventHealth Manchester is committed to the safety of their patients, the community, and their team members. The restrictions are as follows (please note these are subject to change):
- No visitors as of Wednesday, March 18th at 6pm. The only exceptions will be Pediatric patients and Labor & Delivery patients, which can have one visitor per day; this must be the same visitor per day. Visitation hours for these exceptions are Monday through Friday from 10:00am to 6:00pm.
- Visitor exceptions will be made for end of life and critical care patient families.
- We are following the required long-term care restrictions made by CMS. When we have a long-term care patient there will be no visitors permitted for that patient.
- Prior to entry of any of our locations, including offsite clinics, everyone will be screened.
- No visitors with flu-like symptoms, which include cough, sore throat, fever, chills, aches, runny or stuffy nose, and vomiting or diarrhea will be permitted.
- Overnight guest stay will be limited and must receive approval.
- Our main lobby will be closed. Our emergency department is open 24/7. The Emergency Department entrance should be used to enter the hospital.
- Patients, when applicable, will be pre-screened on the phone prior to their appointment, then screened again upon arrival at the hospital or any outpatient services.
- Governor Brashear has recommended all elective surgeries stop as of business close Wednesday March 18th. We are following AdventHealth and Kentucky Hospital Association guidelines to define “elective.”
- Our clinics may have one person accompany them to their appointment.
Rest assured, we are working hard to ensure patient safety and positive patient outcomes. We ask that everyone contact the COVID-19 hotline (1-800-722-5725) for any coronavirus questions you may have. The COVID-19 hotline is a service operated by the healthcare professionals at the KY Poison Control Center who can provide advice and answer questions. Please note the hotline is handling a high volume of calls and want to give everyone the time they deserve.
You play an important role in protecting yourself, your family, friends, and co-workers from the COVID-19. The virus that causes COVID-19 probably emerged from an animal source but is now spreading from person to person. The virus is thought to spread mainly between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It also may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads. Learn what is known about the spread of newly emerged coronaviruses at https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/transmission.html.
People can help protect themselves from respiratory illness with everyday preventive actions.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
