Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on May 18, 2021 at approximately 12:45 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Travis Smith, 24 of Ells Branch Road. The arrest occurred on North Highway 421 when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop on an ATV for violations. Deputy Brumley made contact with the above mentioned subject and noted a strong odor of alcohol was emitting from the subject. Through investigation it was determined the subject was manifestly under the influence of alcohol. 
Travis Smith, 24 was charged with:
• Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alc. .08
• All-Terrain Vehicles Violations
• Failure to comply with Helmet Law O/21 Years of age
