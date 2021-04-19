Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on April 16, 2021 at approximately 11:00 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Brad Jackson, 30 of Highway 2467. The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions. Upon making contact with the above mentioned subject, Deputy Brumley conducted an investigation at which time determined the subject was under the influence.
Brad Jackson, 30 was charged with:
• Rear License Not Illuminated
• Careless Driving
• Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of ALC/DRUGS/ETC.
• Failure to Dim Headlights
