Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on January 11, 2020 Clay County Sheriff Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard arrested William Durham, 45 of North Highway 11. The arrest occurred when Sgt. Gabbard received a complaint of an intoxicated male subject at a residence on Highway 1350 trying to cause physical harm to homeowners. Upon arrival, Sgt. Gabbard located the male subject staggering. Through investigation it was determined the subject was manifestly under the influence. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
William Durham, 45 was charged with:
• Alcohol Intoxication in Public place
