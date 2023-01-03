A nine-day search and rescue for a family cat culminated in a community rescue effort on Burning Springs recently.
Duskie, a female cat belonging to Christopher Gregory went missing on December 13th.
“We woke up that morning and she wasn’t on our porch,” Gregory said. “Hours later and we still never saw her.”
The family knew Duskie would not have left her kitten for too long a period.
Gregory said he began walking the roadway in fear she may have got hit by a car.
“I walked a little way up and down the road and even stopped to ask people if they had seen her,” he said.
Later that afternoon he ventured across the road and up a hill as Duskie sometimes liked to go up there and chase birds and mice.
“After I got up there and called for her a few times I heard a meow,” he said. “I traced the sound to the inside of an old, uncovered pipe that went downhill.”
Gregory found the other end of the pipe but had to stop due to falling temperatures and darkness had set in.
The story of Duskie had begun making rounds on social media as the family looked for her. After posting she was in a pipe, several neighbors came to help.
“There was some volunteers, friends and neighbors helping throughout the day,” he said. “We made entrance into the pipe several feet downhill to try and see her. We didn’t see or hear her.”
They discovered the pipe then dropped down into another pipe and thought maybe she was there.
“We sent food down the pipe, hoping it would get to her,” he said. “We then could hear her faint meows and then it stopped.”
Thinking Duskie may be scared, they stopped the rescue efforts for a while.
“I went back several times to try and hear her but didn’t,” he added.
The next morning Gregory returned to the pipe and still did not hear her. He then began fearing she may have died.
He made trips back to the pipe for several days to try and hear Duskie but got nothing but silence in return.
“At that time, I thought she had died for sure,” he said.
Two days later, thinking she had died, he walked back over to the pipe again…he heard her meow.
“She sounded strong meowing,” he said. “I couldn’t believe my ears. I thought for sure she was dead.”
Gregory knew he had to act fast to rescue the cat. He borrowed some tools and contacted friends for help.
“Volunteers came from everywhere,” he said. “One friend even had somebody show up with a backhoe to help dig her out!”
John Goins, of Goins Backhoe Services, went to Laurel Heights Subdivision to help save Duskie.
Neighbor Teresa Sizemore used her Facebook to make pleas for help also.
“When he (Gregory) let me know, he had heard her again, I went to work on getting volunteers to help us save this cat,” she said. “A huge crowd showed up to help.”
The backhoe discovered a manhole where another pipe ran downhill and across the road.
“I think when Duskie got scared she ran in that other pipe,” he said.
They attempted to set a live trap with cat food, but that failed.
After a week, Gregory said he got a glimpse of her in the hole.
“I saw her that night inside the manhole,” he said. “But she got spooked easy and ran back in that other pipe.”
Tire and exhausted, Gregory returned home to get some sleep hoping she would enter the trap.
He returned the next morning.
“I pushed back the makeshift manhole cover made of plywood and saw her walking around and she bypassed the trap,” he said. “But she had ate the food.”
Gregory also witnessed Duskie use her tail to close the trap.
“At that point, I went and got a neighbor to come looks at the trap,” he said. “We then figured out we needed to make sure she could not go down the pipe.”
They closed off the entrance to the pipe, leaving Duskie no way to escape, but someone would have to enter the manhole cover to get her.
Word of the cat rescue was spreading like wildfire through the community.
Someone reached out to county judge-executive Johnny Johnson, and he directed an inmate crew to come to the area to help.
An inmate entered the manhole and used a pet taxi to coax her inside.
The ordeal had finally come to an end and Duskie was saved!
Gregory said he can’t thank everyone enough for helping.
“Community spirit really shined in this ordeal,” he said. “So many people came to our aid, and I can’t thank them enough.”
Gregory said his family had a wonderful Christmas that was made even more special with Duskie and her kitten.
