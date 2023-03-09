Mr. Dusty Wayne "Sherrell" Sizemore departed this life on March 5, 2023 at his residence at the age of 68 years old. He was born at Hyden, Ky on August 27, 1954, the son of the late Lincoln Sizemore and the late Sally Ann Collins. He was a certified General Motors auto mechanic having worked in Ohio and most recently for Cornett Chevrolet Auto Dealership in Manchester, KY. Mr. Dusty Wayne Sizemore honorably in the United State Marine Corps. He was a member of the Parkway Holiness Church at Thousandsticks, KY. Dusty enjoyed reading the bible, going to Flea markets, repairing machinery and household items, reading on the internet & most importantly spending time with his family. Dusty was preceded in death by his parents: Lincoln and Sally Ann Collins Sizemore, one son, Darrell Wayne Sizemore, one step-son, Darrell Gene Stewart, Step daughter: Sandra Smith  and three brothers: Harrell, Darrell Eli John & one sister, Rev. Verena Asher. He leaves surviving the following relatives, his loving and devoted wife: Gracie S. Sizemore of Manchester, KY, sons: Dusty S. Sizemore of Dayton, OH, step-son: Randy Stewart & (Linda) of Lancaster, KY, step-daughters: Diana Wells & (Timothy) of London, KY, Linda Hubbard & (Jess) of Clay County, KY, one brother: David Sizemore & (Jane) of Dothan, AL, three sisters: Rosa Lee Lewis & (Purl) of Thousandsticks, KY, Margaret Ruth Couch of Columbus, OH, Martha Leonard & (Don) of London, KY grandchildren whom he helped raise Makalyn Hubbard, Brayden Byrd and Payton Napier all of Manchester, KY. Dusty is also survived by a host of other grandchildren, great-grandchildren & treasured relatives and friends. You may send your condolences to the family at www.dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com

