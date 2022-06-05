Dwayne Collins, age 59, of Bronston, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
He leaves behind his parents, Bart Collins Jr. and Joyce Ann Hensley Collins; three children, Jason Collins, Travis Collins & wife Ashley, Kelsey Gabbard & husband Charlie, all of London, KY; one stepdaughter, Nikki Hampton & husband Ross of Nancy, KY; two siblings, Elaine Salyers, Dustin Collins, both of London, KY; five grandchildren, Raelyn Hampton, Ryder Collins, Harrison Collins, Ava Lee Collins, Charlee Gabbard; his brother-in-law, Charles Salyers, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his fiancée, Mary Hittle; and by one sibling, Eric Collins.
Dwayne was a self-employed auto salesman. He owned and operated Dwayne’s Used Cars for more than 25 years. He enjoyed going to flea markets, antiquing, and collecting. He liked anything automotive. He also owned and drove his own drag cars and derby cars. Dwayne was family oriented and loved his children, grandchildren and family. He was a member of Calvary Pentecostal Church.
Funeral services for Dwayne Collins will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with J. D. Hensley officiating. Burial will follow at the Bart Collins Sr. Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 5, 2022 beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
