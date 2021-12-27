Dwayne Logan Harris, age 37, of Slemp, Kentucky, the son of Margaret Blair Harris and the late Logan Harris. He passed away December 21, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Dwayne was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a member of the Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Perry County. Before his illness, he worked as a surveyor. He is survived by his mother, Margaret Blair Harris, a host of other family and friends that mourn his passing.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 26, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at the Mount Olivet Baptist Church with Rev. Kenny Sammons officiating. Burial will follow in the Baker Cemetery at Yeaddiss, Kentucky. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday afternoon from 5:00 P.M. until 11:00 P.M. The family has entrusted Wolfe and Sons Funeral Home to carefully handle all the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.