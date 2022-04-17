For seven years Kimberly Dearner has waited for justice in the tragic murder of her son Trevor Dykes. The final hurdle will begin Monday as the two accused of planning the young father’s murder will stand trial.
Thomas Daniel Miracle, 42, of Surgoinsville, TN., and Ashley Lawson, 29, of Double Creek, are charged with complicity to commit murder of Dykes in July 2015.
Dykes was gunned down at his home on Goose Rock while he was preparing to go to work.
For Dearner, not a day has gone by that she hasn’t thought about her son and this senseless tragedy of her only child.
“I’ll be glad to get some closure,” Dearner said. “Not only for me but for Trevor’s children, his family, and friends. It’s going on seven years, no one should have to wait that long.”
Dykes and Lawson share a child. Investigators say the shooting was to plan to gain custody.
“Trevor was scheduled for a custody hearing in August (the month after the shooting) we feel he would have gotten custody of the child,” Dearner said. “He was killed to keep him from getting custody.”
Investigators claim Lawson and Miracle, her boyfriend at the time, conspired with Roscoe Henson, 38, in the planning of Dykes murder.
In May 2018, Henson entered a guilty plea of murder with aggravated circumstance. Henson was drove to the shooting scene by Gilbert Henson, 41, of Manchester. Gilbert Henson is also under indictment in the case for tampering with physical evidence.
Jury selection is set to get underway on Monday and the trial is expected to last for several days.
Dearner says she knows it will be difficult to sit through the trial.
“I’ve prayed so hard for the last six years,” she said. “I believe no matter what God will have the last say because everyone is going to stand before him when it’s all said and done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.