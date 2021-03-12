Two local hunters were recently named winners of the Quest Hunt Company Biggest Deer Hunting Competition.
Cody Likins, of Laurel County and Jakob Begley, of Fogertown, came away with a total score of 373 inches of antlers to win the contest.
Begley of Clay County, Ky harvested a 217 2/8-inch buck on Nov. 14, 2020 in Fayette County and Likins took a brute that scored 156 and 4/8 on Jan. 4, 2021 in Madison County. A combined total of 373 inches of bone helped the pair win the event and bring home two brand new Polaris UTVs.
Begley and Likins started hunting together for the first time this past deer season. The friends had been successful golfing partners for several years, and after talking about the outdoors while out on the course they thought it was time to join forces in the deer woods.
“Jakob and I have been friends for a few years now and we’ve played a lot of golf together,” Likins said. “We made a pretty good team on the golf course, so we decided to take it to the hardwoods as well.”
Likins and Begley had intended to enter the Hunt Quest Company contest in 2019, but time got away from them. Throughout the offseason Likins read more about the tournament and researched what it would take to win. The hunters decided to enter the contest in 2020 based off trail camera pictures of the bucks showing up on their farms in 2019. They felt they had a chance to win if it all came together.
“This past year in 2020 I did my homework on the tournament,” Likins said. “We decided it was something we had a legitimate chance of winning with the deer we had on camera the previous year and during that summer.”
The hunters continued to watch trail cameras throughout the summer of 2020. Big bucks were showing up on the farms they hunt. As deer season kicked off, so then did their quest to harvest two mature bucks.
Begley had the first encounter with a target buck in early October. He got a shot at a big, wide 10-pointer that came into his setup. The shot hit the buck in the shoulder. Begley searched for hours and traveled more than 400 yards trying to find the deer. He never found the buck. Fortunately, the deer was seen on camera a month later and was doing fine despite the injury from the arrow.
Two days before gun season, in between his bow hunt, Begley decided to hang a cell camera on the farm that he hunts in Fayette County, Ky. After getting home from the hunt he had a surprise on his phone.
“I drove up to that farm at lunch in between hunts and put a texting camera out,” Begley said. “First deer I had come out was a monster buck. I was back home when I got the picture on my phone from the texting camera and I freaked out.”
He went to the farm on the day before gun season and didn’t see a deer.
Saturday morning, opening day of the gun season Begley decided to hunt from a stand in a natural funnel where a field runs next to a thicket. It didn’t take long for the action to start.
“Heck it wasn’t 30 minutes after day light and that big buck walks in,” Begley said. “I was actually looking out in front of me and I caught movement out of the corner of my eye. I turned around and he was looking straight up at me about 30 yards behind me.
The trees in the area where Begley hunts are small, and he was only 15 feet off the ground in his hang-on stand. The brief stare down presented a familiar reaction most hunters have experienced.
“Soon as I see him, I started shaking so bad that the tree started shaking,” Begley said.
Then another curveball. The bow hanger hook was stuck in the trigger guard of Begley’s .270 Savage rifle. He pulled it as hard as he could and whipped around to get a shot. The buck went to turn around at about 35 yards and Begley fired shot.
Begley didn’t realize just how big the buck was until he walked up to him.
“I go down there and started to look at him and I’m just like, oh my gosh,” Begley said. “I couldn’t believe it. It surprised me after realizing he would score over 200.
Begley’s 217-inch buck put the partners near the top of the leader board in the Quest Hunt Company contest. It was up to Likins to try and harvest a buck 130 or better.
Likins had a challenging deer season where he just didn’t see shooters during his time spent in the stand. After gun season he started to hunt the Madison County farm, the same farm where Bagley shot the buck in early October but couldn’t find it. The big 10-pointer that Begley shot was making frequent appearances on trail cameras.
“I started to focus all my time on that farm, because the buck he (Begley) shot and never recovered was showing back up,” Likins said. “He was showing up a lot! He was a very pattern-able deer, I just needed to get the right wind and have a little bit of luck.”
As the season stretched into January, Likins had accrued over 40 sits for the entire year. He was down to the final days of the deer season and he had to make something happen. Likins decided to take the first week of January off work so that he and Begley could hunt together and try to fill his buck tag.
January 6, 2021 the hunters watched the buck they knew well chasing a doe. Likins said it was the first time that he witnessed rut activity that late into the deer season.
“I had personally never seen the rut that late into the year, but he was absolutely running her ragged,” Likins said.
Likins and Begley got together again and hunted the evening of Jan.7. Finally, the stars aligned. The buck that Begley had shot back in early October stepped out in front of Likins. The buck slipped in at 25 yards. Likins drew back his Mathews Z7 and let an arrow fly.
“I shot this deer at 25 yards and my lighted nocks didn’t go off,” Likins said. “From what I could see of the fletching, I smoked him! He ran roughly 100 yards and I heard him crash.”
A perfect end to a tough season.
“It was one of the toughest seasons I have ever had, but persistence and not giving up paid off,” Likins said. It was incredible.”
Likins and Begley rough scored the buck to be about 160 inches, which they knew would put them in the leader spot in the Quest Hunt contest. The buck scored 156, which gave them a 40-inch lead on the board.
“After that we would look at the leader board and see we were up by 40 inches, but heck you look down the board and see there are guys with 180-inch deer down on the ground,” Begley said. “You never know somebody just like us could turn around and kill another big deer and there you are in second place. Even though we were up 40 inches we were still nervous.”
Likins shot his buck with 9 days left in the contest. Their lead stood and they got the call that they had won the contest.
“It was just a pure blessing and I thank the Lord most importantly,” Likins said. “It was just meant to be.”
“We were shocked like crazy; we were just trying to get in the top 10 really,” Begley said. “There are great prizes for anyone that finishes in the top 10. We were just trying to finish in that top 10, but somehow we got lucky and we got it done.”
